SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after buying an additional 42,302,888 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $152,867,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,855 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $84,057,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $54.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

