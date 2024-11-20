Spectra Products (CVE:SSA) Stock Price Down 10.6% – Should You Sell?

Spectra Products Inc. (CVE:SSA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 12,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 12,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Spectra Products Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90.

About Spectra Products

(Get Free Report)

Spectra Inc, through its subsidiary Spectra Products Inc, manufactures and markets bus and truck transportation safety equipment in Canada, China, and the United States. It offers brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product. The company also provides Brake Safe, a visual brake stroke indicator system that permits vehicle drivers and maintenance personnel to visually determine the brake adjustment condition of a truck, trailer, or bus equipped with an air activated brake system; and Brake Inspector, an electronic version of Brake Safe, which offers an in-cab display of air brake status and permits diagnosis of various existing and potential brake problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.