Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Rating Increased to Hold at Scotiabank

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.61.

NYSE CXM opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,022.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,230,755.06. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $1,658,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,068.63. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,480 shares of company stock worth $2,545,967 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 15.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

