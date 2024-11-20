Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 20th (AAP, AB, ADSK, ALSN, ANGI, APP, APR.UN, APTO, ARVN, AS)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 20th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $60.00. Evercore ISI currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $325.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $125.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $360.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $2.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $21.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $24.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$83.00 to C$85.00.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $57.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$127.00 to C$148.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$66.00 to C$78.00.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $72.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $75.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$86.00 to C$94.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $375.00 to $415.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $116.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $67.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $67.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $98.00 to $100.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$143.00 to C$149.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $284.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $995.00 to $1,080.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $1.90 to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $100.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $85.00 to $110.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $100.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $94.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $30.00 to $51.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $60.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $249.00 to $225.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $52.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $9.50 to $3.55. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $166.00 to $161.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $147.00 to $149.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $95.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $180.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $163.00 to $180.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $2.00 to $2.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $306.00 to $301.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $240.00 to $270.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $291.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $280.00 to $282.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $307.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $229.00 to $245.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $98.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $96.00 to $97.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $925.00 to $1,100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $45.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$12.75 to C$14.00.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.50.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price target raised by Haywood Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.75.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$13.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $17.00 to $15.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$33.00 to C$42.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $0.90 to $0.25. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) had its target price raised by Stephens from $11.00 to $12.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $230.00 to $210.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $315.00 to $347.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$169.00 to C$181.00.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $35.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $17.00 to $25.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $13.00 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $84.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target increased by Macquarie from $75.40 to $80.80. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.30 to $8.30. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $109.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $110.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $92.00 to $104.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $224.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from C$74.00 to C$76.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$75.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$70.00 to C$71.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$64.00 to C$65.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$67.00 to C$68.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$70.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from C$67.00 to C$74.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $122.00 to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target raised by Argus from $840.00 to $880.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Viking (NYSE:VIK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $46.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $44.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $50.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $46.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $190.00 to $228.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $0.25 to $1.25. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $88.00 to $96.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $92.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $96.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $98.00 to $102.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $89.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $89.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $81.00 to $97.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$232.00 to C$255.00.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$254.00 to C$269.00.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$220.00 to C$221.50.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$222.00 to C$218.00.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $9.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $14.60 to $13.70. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $24.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

