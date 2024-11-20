Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,448. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average of $77.45. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.70 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

