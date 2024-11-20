Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Netflix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $19.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $890.35. The company had a trading volume of 407,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,481. The company’s 50-day moving average is $743.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $685.41. The company has a market cap of $380.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $890.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total transaction of $517,722.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,878.20. The trade was a 99.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,277 shares of company stock valued at $132,875,601 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $950.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.76.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

