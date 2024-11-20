Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.4% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $611.10. The stock had a trading volume of 21,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,963. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $593.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.72. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $454.77 and a twelve month high of $626.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

