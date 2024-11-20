Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Reduces Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 1,270,998 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,570 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,377,000 after purchasing an additional 514,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,144,000 after purchasing an additional 494,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,432.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after purchasing an additional 436,853 shares in the last quarter.

SMH stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.57. 527,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,958,942. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $156.56 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

