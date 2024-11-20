Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 1,538 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 261,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,369,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 14,613.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 259,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,270,000 after acquiring an additional 257,345 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 443.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 237,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 193,428 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 143,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 38,680 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.93. 1,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,005. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.68 and a 12-month high of $51.91.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

