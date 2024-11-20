StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 124039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

StoneCo Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,422,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,617,000 after buying an additional 3,035,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 51.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,972,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,558 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,741,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,190,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,673,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,065 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

