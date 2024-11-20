Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 208.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,122 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 80.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,338 shares of company stock worth $95,539,866. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $233.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $270.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.24 and a 1 year high of $242.43.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

