Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 148.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in NRG Energy by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 37,750 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,318,000 after buying an additional 633,765 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, NatWest Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 79,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.76. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,688. The trade was a 38.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

