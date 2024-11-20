Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $26.81. 37,466,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 81,590,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.27.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,043,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,500,000 after acquiring an additional 31,064 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

