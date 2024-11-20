Swiss National Bank Acquires 39,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $79,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 255.2% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 492.2% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.
DexCom Trading Down 1.8 %
DXCM stock opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom
Insider Transactions at DexCom
In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
DexCom Profile
DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DexCom
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.