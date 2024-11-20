Swiss National Bank Acquires 39,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $79,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 255.2% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 492.2% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Down 1.8 %

DXCM stock opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Baird R W downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DexCom from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.