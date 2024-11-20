Swiss National Bank Buys 1,100 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $76,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $2,149,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $1,346,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,100. This trade represents a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,891 shares of company stock worth $6,662,473 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.68.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $682.28 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $724.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2,526.87, a PEG ratio of 82.30 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $562.05 and its 200 day moving average is $548.88.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

