Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 472,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $61,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 7.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.8% in the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Illumina by 29.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 515 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Illumina Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

