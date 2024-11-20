Swiss National Bank Has $56.37 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 618,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $56,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 74.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NRG opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $102.84. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. This trade represents a 38.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

