Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $78,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Dover by 1.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Dover by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $198.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.06. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $136.50 and a 52 week high of $204.93.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DOV

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. The trade was a 54.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.