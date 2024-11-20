Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,314,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cameco were worth $62,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 6.0% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 71.5% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

