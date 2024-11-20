Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $221.14 and last traded at $215.00, with a volume of 50252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $214.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,026,342,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,653,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth $258,448,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,108,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at $167,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

