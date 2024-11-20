Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.850-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.300-8.900 EPS.
Target Stock Performance
Shares of TGT stock opened at $156.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. Target has a one year low of $128.37 and a one year high of $181.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Target Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Target from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.53.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TGT
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Berkshire Buys POOL Stock: Is It Time to Take the Plunge?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 93% Gain for Impinj Stock—Here’s Why It Could Climb Higher
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- The Trade Desk: When Sell the News Turns Into Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.