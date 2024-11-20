TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $506,485,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in TC Energy by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,462,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065,000 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,618,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 101.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,068,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,926 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 841.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,040,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Veritas raised shares of TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.01.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.822 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

