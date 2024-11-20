Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.86, but opened at $43.68. Tectonic Therapeutic shares last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 20,644 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECX. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Tectonic Therapeutic from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from $55.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

Get Tectonic Therapeutic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tectonic Therapeutic

Tectonic Therapeutic Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.60.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.59 per share, with a total value of $10,077,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,096,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,610,302.76. This trade represents a 7.90 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tectonic Therapeutic by 147.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 45,846 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Tectonic Therapeutic by 204.2% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 48,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.