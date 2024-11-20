Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.50 ($3.37) and traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.40). Temple Bar shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.36), with a volume of 968,268 shares trading hands.

Temple Bar Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £762.50 million, a P/E ratio of 913.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 265.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 267.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 8.76.

Temple Bar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Temple Bar’s previous dividend of $2.75. Temple Bar’s payout ratio is 3,448.28%.

Temple Bar Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

