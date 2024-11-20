Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm Sells 112,390 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.26 on Tuesday, reaching $346.00. The stock had a trading volume of 88,565,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,129,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $358.64. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.29.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
