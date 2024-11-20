The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,841 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.37.

Boeing Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BA opened at $145.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.26) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

