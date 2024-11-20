The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Reduced by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,878 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $18,383,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 59,503 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 850,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,122,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 457,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,895,000 after buying an additional 21,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,881 shares of company stock worth $10,693,244. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $269.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average of $66.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.17%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

