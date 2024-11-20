The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Buys $4,902,215.00 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $4,902,215.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 310,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,128,300. This trade represents a 32.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average of $99.36. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.29 and a 12-month high of $159.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 115.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 471.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.90.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

