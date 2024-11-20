The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $165.06 and last traded at $164.68, with a volume of 35291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.96.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $69,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,547.25. This represents a 14.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $992,669.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,782,214.76. The trade was a 10.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,419 shares of company stock valued at $6,054,037 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,349,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $867,000. Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 254,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $681,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

