The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Walt Disney by 476.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 18.6% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after buying an additional 23,116 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $14,079,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.0 %

DIS stock opened at $112.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.60.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

