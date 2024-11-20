The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,673,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12,574.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,426,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $329,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,307,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $414,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,921 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $112.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

