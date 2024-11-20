Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $523,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $20,854,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $10,256,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.55.

NYSE GEV opened at $339.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.66. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $349.79.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

