Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $809,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

