Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Invests $347,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

D opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

