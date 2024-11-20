Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COMM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CommScope by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 10.4% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 128,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $977.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.38). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CommScope from $2.70 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

