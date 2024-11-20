Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,187 shares of company stock valued at $92,956,692 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $346.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $358.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.18.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

