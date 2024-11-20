Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,831 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $23,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,673,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 298.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,754,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,486 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,760,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,483,000 after purchasing an additional 765,084 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,279,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,478,000 after purchasing an additional 451,548 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:CALF opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

