Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,239 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Stryker were worth $33,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in Stryker by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Stryker by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $388.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $365.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.40. The company has a market cap of $148.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $285.79 and a 52 week high of $398.20.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. This trade represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $406.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

