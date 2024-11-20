Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,408 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $29,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $194.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.53 and a 200 day moving average of $146.95. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $92.91 and a 12-month high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.