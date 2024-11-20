Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $24,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,188,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,534,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,237,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,560,000 after purchasing an additional 176,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in STAG Industrial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,333,000 after buying an additional 167,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,776,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,045,000 after buying an additional 115,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STAG. Wedbush boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE STAG opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 149.49%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.