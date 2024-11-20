Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 78,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,568,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $403.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $294.34 and a 1 year high of $410.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.73.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

