Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,359 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AECOM were worth $28,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in AECOM by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in AECOM by 4,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,837.52. The trade was a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $108.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.92 and its 200 day moving average is $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AECOM has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $115.74.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. AECOM’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.43.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

