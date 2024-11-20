TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.120-1.140 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.150-4.170 EPS.
TJX Companies Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $87.44 and a 52 week high of $122.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.04.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.
Read Our Latest Report on TJX Companies
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TJX Companies
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.