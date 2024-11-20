TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.120-1.140 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.150-4.170 EPS.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $87.44 and a 52 week high of $122.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.04.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

