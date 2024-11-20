Toast (NYSE:TOST) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Analysts at Compass Point started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TOST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

NYSE TOST opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.96, a P/E/G ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.74. Toast has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $42.51.

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 10,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $280,643.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,095 shares in the company, valued at $26,883,998.15. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $42,486.36. Following the sale, the executive now owns 39,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,040.72. The trade was a 3.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,475,651 shares of company stock valued at $43,037,212 over the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Toast by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,468,000 after buying an additional 3,574,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Toast by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,449,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,053 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Toast by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,524,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,788 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $438,301,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Toast by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,325,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,689,000 after acquiring an additional 206,789 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

