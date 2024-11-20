TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Prospera Private Wealth LLC

Prospera Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,367.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,755,000 after buying an additional 361,923 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,306,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,504,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 316.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 228,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 173,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,738,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
Shares of TTE opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $58.46 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.69.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
