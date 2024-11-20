Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Raised by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 527.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 20.9% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 21.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.82.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $272.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.45 and a 200-day moving average of $275.44. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $193.73 and a 52 week high of $307.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

