Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Trimmed by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up 2.0% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $65,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,569 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,438,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,194,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,085,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,076,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,462,000 after buying an additional 32,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 743,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,135,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.77.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $7.15 on Wednesday, hitting $405.88. The company had a trading volume of 111,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,641. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.63. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $421.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.