Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $157.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.64 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.81 and a 200-day moving average of $150.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

About Intercontinental Exchange



Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

