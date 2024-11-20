TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is EULAV Asset Management’s Largest Position

EULAV Asset Management lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 3.7% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $153,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $5,699,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,251.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,364.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,319.21. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $949.99 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,659,098.16. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,300. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,648.00 to $1,563.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,461.82.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

