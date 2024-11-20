TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $15,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 179,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,136,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,250,000 after buying an additional 674,187 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,308,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,951,000 after buying an additional 140,952 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 156.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.81.

TRU stock opened at $97.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $303,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,527.08. The trade was a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $239,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,239 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,710.35. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,315 shares of company stock worth $1,119,897. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

